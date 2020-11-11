Vantrease's 4 TDs lead Buffalo past Miami (Ohio) 42-10

Vantrease had two scoring plays over 75 yards. Trevor Wilson caught a deep ball and raced 78 yards for his first career TD and a 14-0 lead. Vantrease connected with Antonio Nunn for 82 yards as Buffalo scored 28 straight points in the second half.

Kevin Marks Jr. had a team-high 109 yards rushing on 16 carries for Buffalo (2-0, 2-0 Mid-American Conference). Patterson rushed 20 times for 73 yards, becoming the fastest running back to reach 3,000 career yards in program history.