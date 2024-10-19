VanVleet's 3rd TD pass, with 11 seconds left, keeps Dayton unbeaten in PFL, beats Butler 21-14

The Flyers (5-1, 3-0) started their final possession at their own 6, but VanVleet got breathing room by running 17 yards for a first down and Gavin Lochow broke free for 37 yards to the Butler 43. Mason Hackett carried three times for a first down at the 33 with 44 seconds left and VanVleet hit Brenner for their second touchdown of the day.

Butler (5-2, 1-2) got the ball back at their own 36 with 11 seconds left and Andrew ran for 10 yards for a first down near midfield, then connected with Griffin Caldwell for a 12-yard gain, but Caldwell fumbled and Dayton's Ca'ron Coleman recovered to end the game.

VanVleet completed 11 of his 14 pass attempts for 137 yards and three touchdowns. Hackett carried 35 times for 111 yards.

Andrew was 10 of 14 for 50 yards and was picked off on the Bulldogs's opening possession. He carried eight times for a team-high 87 yards.

