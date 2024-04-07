Vanzeir sparks Red Bulls to 2-1 victory over Cincinnati

The Red Bulls (4-1-2) pulled even in the 19th minute when Frankie Amaya took a pass from Vanzeir outside the box and drilled a right-footed shot to the bottom right corner for his first goal this season.

Vanzeir gave the Red Bulls the lead for good when he scored with an assist from Swedish newcomer Emil Forsberg in the 60th minute. Vanzeir used his right foot to bury a shot in the bottom right corner from the center of the box. It was his first score of the season and the third of his career.

Carlos Coronel stopped three shots for the Red Bulls. Evan Louro finished with three saves for Cincinnati in the first career start for the 28-year-old.

Cincinnati had an eight-match unbeaten run dating to last season come to an end. It was the third longest such streak in club history. Cincinnati had an 11-match unbeaten run in 2022 and a 10-match run last season.

New York gained a measure of revenge at TQL Stadium after Cincinnati ended the Red Bulls' season last year in the playoffs.

New York takes a 6-5-5 lead in the all-time series, while improving to 4-1-1 on the road against Cincinnati.

The Red Bulls, who have a two-point lead over three teams in the East, have scored 11 goals through seven matches under new manager Sandro Schwarz.

The Red Bulls return home to host the Chicago Fire on Saturday. Cincinnati travels to play CF Montreal on Saturday.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport