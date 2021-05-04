Varejão signs contract, returns to Cavs for end of season

“Andy embodies all that the city of Cleveland stands for and beyond, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring his experience, leadership and character back into this locker room,” general manager Koby Altman said. “His infectious work ethic and commitment to our community have earned him his rightful place in the fabric of this organization and all of Northeast Ohio, and have established a genuine admiration that resonates strongly throughout our passionate fan base.

“There are not many athletes who can impact the game of basketball the way Andy has over his career, and I feel that our players will benefit greatly from their daily interaction with him.”

Cleveland was granted a roster hardship exception from the NBA so it could sign Varejão. The team has seven players, including starting point guard Darius Garland, injured and out for Tuesday night's game against the Phoenix Suns.

After playing two seasons with the Warriors, Varejão played for two years in Brazil. He's been living in Cleveland.

