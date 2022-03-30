Varlamov makes 42 saves, Islanders hold off Blue Jackets 4-3

Anthony Beauvillier bounced one in the net off Merzlikins early in the second period, and Parise tapped in a pass from Noah Dobson to push New York's lead to 4-1.
Gavrikov got his second of the game with a backhand shot late in the second period, and Bjorkstrand got his career-high 24th goal 4 1/2 minutes into the third to make it 4-3. But the comeback fell short as Varlamov held off a 6-on-4 attack late.
UP NEXT
The teams move to UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, to complete the home-and-home series on Thursday night.
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Jakob Voracek, right, controls the puck in front of New York Islanders forward Kyle Palmieri during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov, left, controls the puck in front of New York Islanders forward Anthony Beauvillier during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
New York Islanders forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau, right, reaches for the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Andrew Peeke during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
New York Islanders forward Anthony Beauvillier, left, controls the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Andrew Peeke during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock, left, works for the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Jack Roslovic during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
New York Islanders forward Anders Lee, left, works against Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Justin Danforth, center, reaches between New York Islanders defenseman Zdeno Chara, left, and defenseman Noah Dobson during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
