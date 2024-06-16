Varsho hits third career grand slam; Blue Jays hold on to beat Guardians 7-6

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reached base four times and scored a run to help Toronto win for the seventh time in 11.

Berríos (6-5) allowed four runs and matched a season worst by giving up eight hits but won for the first time since May 20. He walked none and struck out one.

After Chad Green pitched the seventh and Brendon Little worked the eighth, Yimi García gave up a two-run home run to Brayan Rocchio in the ninth. Rocchio’s homer was his second of the season.

García left because of an unspecified injury after allowing back-to-back two-out hits to Steven Kwan and Tyler Freeman. Nate Pearson came on and retired Andrés Giménez to strand the tying run at third base, earning his second save in three chances.

Cleveland’s Daniel Schneemann hit his first career home run, a two-run drive off Berríos in the sixth inning. Schneemann finished 3 for 4.

Guardians right-hander Ben Lively allowed a season-high four runs and six hits in four-plus innings, losing for the first time since May 9. Lively (6-3) had won his previous five starts.

Clement opened the scoring with a one-out home run in the second inning, his third of the season.

The Guardians snapped a 17-inning scoreless drought and tied the score with two runs off Berríos in the fifth. Kwan hit an RBI single and a second run scored on Freeman’s double play groundout.

Kwan finished 4 for 5 with four singles.

Lively left after walking back-to-back batters to begin the fifth. Nick Sandlin came on but didn’t retire any of the five batters he faced. Guerrero greeted Sandlin with a single and Varsho followed with his team-leading 11th home run.

Sandlin walked George Springer and Alejandro Kirk, then left after giving up Addison Barger’s RBI single. Scott Barlow came on and retired the next three in order.

Varsho came up with the bases loaded again in the eighth but struck out swinging against Hunter Gaddis.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: Shortstop Bo Bichette (right calf) sat for the second straight day.

UP NEXT

Guardians: Right-hander Triston McKenzie (3-3, 4.10 ERA) is expected to start Tuesday as Cleveland hosts Seattle. The Mariners had not announced a starter.

Blue Jays: LHP Yusei Kikuchi (4-5, 3.26 ERA) is scheduled to start Monday in the opener of a three-game series against Boston. The Red Sox had not announced a starter.

