dayton-daily-news logo
X

Vazquez, Celentano help Cincinnati beat Minnesota United 1-0

news
43 minutes ago
Brandon Vazquez scored an all-important goal while Roman Celentano stopped the five shots he faced as Cincinnati earned a 1-0 win over Minnesota United

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Brandon Vazquez’s goal and Roman Celentano’s five saves led Cincinnati to a 1-0 victory Saturday over Minnesota United.

Vazquez’s game-winner came in the third minute of stoppage time to seal the win for Cincinnati (5-5-1). Calvin Harris got an assist on the goal.

United (4-4-2) outshot Cincinnati 14-13, with five shots on goal to six for Cincinnati.

Celentano saved all five shots he faced for Cincinnati. Dayne St. Clair saved five of the six shots he faced for United.

Cincinnati visits the Chicago Fire on Saturday, while United will visit the Seattle Sounders on Sunday.

___

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
SWAT outside Springfield house
2
In visit to Butler County, Biden calls on congress to support U.S...
3
Third Eye Brewing to open location in Hamilton
4
Biden to tout $3B for jobs, infrastructure during Hamilton visit today
5
President Biden to give speech at Hamilton plant on Friday
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top