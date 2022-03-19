Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Vazquez sparks Cincinnati to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

news
32 minutes ago
Brandon Vazquez scored two goals and assisted on another to spark Cincinnati to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami 3-1 in MLS action

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brandon Vazquez scored two goals and assisted on another to spark Cincinnati to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami 3-1 in MLS action on Saturday.

Ronald Matarrita took a cross from Vazquez and scored in the 18th minute to stake Cincinnati (2-2-0) to a 1-0 lead. Vazquez scored in the 24th minute on a header — with an assist from Matarrita — to make it 2-0. Gonzalo Higuain scored on a penalty kick in the 30th minute after Matarrita took down DeAndre Yedlin in the box to cut Miami's deficit to one.

Vazquez drew a penalty in the 78th minute, but Luciano Acosta's shot hit the left post. Vazquez wrapped up the win with a goal in the 82nd minute.

Miami (0-3-1) is still looking for its first win of the season and has a minus-8 goal differential, worst in the MLS.

Cincinnati outshot Miami 15-13 and had a 6-4 edge in shots on goal.

Alec Kann had three saves for Cincinnati. Drake Callender saved three for Miami.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Police arrive, stop robbery at Springfield gas station as pair beat...
2
Mason police ask for help finding two teenagers
3
Documents appear to debunk $200K Butler County auditor consulting fee...
4
New Carlisle man accused of beating son who lost consciousness, quit...
5
2 men killed in Clark County crash identified; awaiting family...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top