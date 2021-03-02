VCU, Dayton meet in conference play

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Dayton has been fueled by senior leadership this year while VCU has leaned on freshmen. Seniors Jalen Crutcher, Ibi Watson, Rodney Chatman and Jordy Tshimanga have combined to account for 64 percent of Dayton's scoring this season. On the other side, freshmen Vince Williams Jr., Adrian Baldwin Jr., Hason Ward and Jamir Watkins have collectively accounted for 43 percent of all VCU scoring, including 66 percent of the team's points over its last five.WATCH OUT FOR WILLIAMS JR.: Williams has connected on 42.4 percent of the 92 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 18 over his last three games. He's also made 80.3 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Flyers are 6-0 when they turn the ball over 12 times or fewer and 7-8 when they exceed 12 turnovers. The Rams are 11-0 when they hold opponents to 64 points or fewer and 6-6 when opponents exceed 64 points.