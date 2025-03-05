Victor Hedman scores twice in Tampa Bay's 6-2 win over Columbus

Jonas Johansson made 31 saves for the win.

Zach Werenski scored both goals for Columbus, which had won four in a row. Elvis Merzlikins finished with 34 saves.

The Lightning scored two goals in the opening 1:37 of the game, with Chaffee tipping Emil Lilleberg's shot 30 seconds into the game followed by Kucherov's breakaway goal 1:07 later.

Werenski cut it to 2-1 for Columbus with 2:40 left but Guentzel regained a two-goal lead 1:27 into the second period. Hedman made it 4-1 at 6:36 before Werenski scored short-handed at 10:49.

Hedman scored on the power play at 9:44 of the third before Guentzel added an empty-net goal.

Takeaways

Blue Jackets: Werenski has his second career 20-goal season to become the third American defenseman with multiple 20-goal campaigns, joining Dustin Byfuglien and Brian Leetch. Yegor Chinakov was activated off injured reserve

Lightning: Tampa Bay’s two goals in the opening 1:37 of the game are the third fastest two goals to open a game in franchise history. Guentzel has points in 15 consecutive games against the Blue Jackets.

Key moment

Columbus cut the Lightning's lead to a goal late in the first, but Tampa Bay quickly regained the two-goal lead when Hedman found Guentzel alone at the back post for a redirect 1:27 into the second period.

Key stat

Tampa Bay improved to 10-1-1 in its past 12 games.

Up Next

On Thursday night, Columbus is at Florida and the Lightning host Buffalo.

