Video shows cop shoot without warning at man firing into air

After the shooting, the video shows another officer taking cover behind a cruiser and yelling, “Show me your (expletive) hands” after Marquetta Williams steps onto the front porch of the home.

The officer who fired then shouts, “Everyone on the ground. Out here, on the sidewalk, on the ground.”

Marquetta Williams and others, including several children, can been seen gathering on the home's front porch steps with their hands raised as the officer steps inside the home and finds James Williams lying on the living room floor, shot in the chest.

The video confirms what Marquetta Williams told The Canton Repository. Her husband was shot without warning.

Canton Police Chief Jack Angelo said Saturday the officer was outside his cruiser and confronted someone firing a weapon. He said the officer feared for his life.

Police spokesperson Lt. Dennis Garren said Thursday the department had no additional comments and that the shooting is being investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The officer, who has not been identified, has been placed on administrative leave.

Williams was the father of four daughters and a step-father to two more children.