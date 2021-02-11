Video shows guards restraining Ohio jail inmate before death

Alexander Rios, 28, died at a hospital eight days after the confrontation at the Richland County jail in central Ohio. A video of the confrontation was included in a report last month by the Mansfield News Journal.

The video begins with a guard telling Rios to step down from from a partition inside his cell and warning he would be placed in a restraint chair for his own safety. Guards rush in when he refuses. Rios then runs from the cell and is quickly tackled. Five guards pile on him as a woman not seen in the video says, “tase him.”