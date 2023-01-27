Video shows police repeatedly warn armed man before firing

The officers fired within seconds of each other at the 47-year-old man who was suffering a mental health breakdown early Wednesday and had fired off several shots inside his house before police arrived, said interim Toledo Police Chief Michael Troendle.

“All seven saw the same threat and fired at the same time,” said Troendle, who added that officers told the man to put the gun down at least 25 times and tried to calm him down even after he fired once when officers were nearby in the yard.