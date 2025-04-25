Vikings get Ohio State guard Donovan Jackson in NFL draft with 24th overall pick

The Minnesota Vikings have selected Ohio State guard Donovan Jackson with the 24th pick in the NFL draft, completing an offseason overhaul of the interior of their offensive line
Ohio State offensive lineman Donovan Jackson participates in the broad jump during the school's NFL football pro day, Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Ohio State offensive lineman Donovan Jackson participates in the broad jump during the school's NFL football pro day, Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
news
By DAVE CAMPBELL – Associated Press
16 minutes ago
X

The Minnesota Vikings selected Ohio State guard Donovan Jackson with the 24th pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night, completing an offseason overhaul of the interior of their offensive line.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Jackson, who was the third guard taken behind Alabama's Tyler Booker at No. 12 and North Dakota State's Gray Zabel at No. 18, was a second-team Associated Press All-American for the national champion Buckeyes.

Jackson was a three-year starter at left guard before moving to left tackle midway through his senior season after an injury at that position.

After struggling for several years to stabilize the offensive line, the Vikings finally got aggressive and signed center Ryan Kelly and right guard Will Fries in free agency — both away from Indianapolis — for a combined, guaranteed total of more than $53 million.

Now they'll likely have three new starters in the middle between standout tackles Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill. Center Garrett Bradbury was released and signed with New England. Right guard Dalton Risner became a free agent. Left guard Blake Brandel, who was drafted as a tackle, could become a versatile backup.

The Vikings have only three picks remaining in this draft, one in the third round on Friday and one each in the fifth and seventh rounds on Saturday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Ohio State offensive lineman Donovan Jackson, center, participates in a drill during the school's NFL football pro day, Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ohio State offensive lineman Donovan Jackson participates in a drill during the school's NFL football pro day, Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ohio State offensive linemen Josh Fryar, left, and Donovan Jackson, right, participate in a drill during the school's NFL football pro day, Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah answers questions during a press conference Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Overturned semi closes I-70 near Ohio 4 in Clark County
2
Monroe Schools gymnasium will become two stories of classrooms due to...
3
Mershon remembers 40 years of classic cars; dealership’s new owner...
4
Talawanda student killed in Oxford house fire identified
5
Hamilton residents want city council to reconsider marijuana...