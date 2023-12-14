BreakingNews
Vikings' Mattison, O'Neill out vs. Bengals with ankle sprains; Jefferson questionable, plans to play

The Minnesota Vikings have ruled running back Alexander Mattison and right tackle Brian O’Neill out of their upcoming game at Cincinnati because of ankle sprains

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have ruled running back Alexander Mattison and right tackle Brian O'Neill out of their upcoming game at Cincinnati because of ankle sprains.

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson was listed as questionable Thursday on the final injury report of the week with a bruised chest that forced him out of the previous game. Jefferson said he plans to play Saturday against the Bengals.

David Quessenberry took over for O'Neill when the injury sidelined him last week in the 3-0 victory at Las Vegas. Mattison was also forced out of the game, putting Ty Chandler in the lead role in the backfield and moving Kene Nwangwu into the mix for carries.

Wide receiver Jalen Nailor was also ruled out for Saturday because of a concussion. Right guard Ed Ingram will return to the lineup after a hip injury held him out against the Raiders.

