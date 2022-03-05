Viktor Arvidsson completes hat trick in OT for Kings

Arvidsson opened the scoring with six minutes left in the second period with a wrister from the right circle that beat Merzlikins high.

Columbus countered with the three-goal bursrt, with Laine scoring with 4:26 to go, Bjorkstrand with 4:01 left, and Danforth with 3:40 remaining.

Brown’s dribbler through Merzlikins’ pads made it 3-2 at 3:49 of the third, and the Kings pulled even with 3:46 left on Arvidsson’s second goal of the night.

“Tough one,” Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen said. “The guys played hard. Once we got through the first period I thought we upped our game. That’s a good hockey team we played. (We're) disappointed to lose that one.”

Boone Jenner appeared to have won it for Columbus with 2:56 left in overtime, but the goal was disallowed for offsides.

HE SAID IT

Columbus has lost eight goals this season due to offsides challenges. When asked for analysis, Larsen responded, “I’m done talking about the offside. There is nothing more to dissect. We went offsides. They took it back.”

INJURY UPDATE

Brendan Lemieux left the game in the first period with a lower-body injury and did not return. The Blue Jackets placed defenseman Adam Boqvist on injured reserve retroactive to Feb. 27. He is day-to-day with an upper body injury suffered against the Penguins on Sunday.

WELCOME BACK

Zach Werenski returned on defense for Columbus after missing four games. Yegor Chinakhov also returned to the lineup after two games as a healthy scratch, replacing Jake Christiansen.

STREAKING

With his helper on Arvidsson’s second goal, Kings center Anze Kopitar notched his 11 assist in the past 11 games. Bjorkstrand extended his goal streak to three games and has points in eight of his last 11 games.

NEXT UP

Kings: At Buffalo on Sunday night.

Blue Jackets: Host Boston on Saturday night.

Caption Los Angeles Kings players celebrate a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 4, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Los Angeles Kings' Jonathan Quick, left, makes a save as teammate Sean Durzi, right, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner fight for position during overtime in an NHL hockey game Friday, March 4, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete