Virginia Tech, Xavier meet in Brooklyn

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Justyn Mutts, Keve Aluma and Storm Murphy have collectively scored 43 percent of Virginia Tech's points this season and 46 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Xavier, Paul Scruggs, Nate Johnson and Adam Kunkel have combined to score 44 percent of the team's points this season.JUMPING FOR JONES: Colby Jones has connected on 25 percent of the 16 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 16 over the last five games. He's also converted 68.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Musketeers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Hokies. Virginia Tech has 39 assists on 77 field goals (50.6 percent) across its past three games while Xavier has assists on 47 of 85 field goals (55.3 percent) during its past three games.