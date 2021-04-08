Virus cases, hospitalizations in Ohio begin to rise again

Health experts like Ohio chief medical officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff blame this spike on the number of emerging variants in the U.S.

These variants are not only proving to be more contagious but are also more deadly, Vanderhoff said during the virus briefing Thursday.

“But we can win the race as long as we don’t falter,” Vanderhoff said." As long as we continue to press on with consistent masking and getting the vaccine."

The vaccine distribution is where DeWine and Vanderhoff find the most hope and optimism for the state's fight against the virus. As of Thursday, 1 in 3 Ohioans has received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with nearly 20% of the population fully vaccinated, state data shows.

Other virus developments:

___

UNEMPLOYMENT PAYMENTS

DeWine recommended to the General Assembly on Thursday that Ohio use a portion of the federal stimulus money to pay off the state’s unemployment compensation loan. The debt from the unemployment payments the state has been making since the pandemic began currently stands at $1.46 billion.

The Republican governor said House Speaker Bob Cupp and Senate President Matt Huffman agreed with him that this use for some of the federal money flowing into the state is the “fiscally responsible thing to do.”

The Ohio Chamber of Commerce applauded the governor's recommendation, saying it could help prevent employers from a more than $100 million tax increase in 2022.

A group representing small businesses in Ohio also welcomed the decision.

“By doing this it shows Ohio cares about the small business community by preventing them from paying an unfair penalty on their unemployment insurance premiums that they had no control over,” Roger Geiger, executive director for National Federation of Independent Businesses, said in a statement.

___

STATE FAIR

The 2021 Ohio State Fair will not be open to the general public this summer due to public health concerns, officials said Thursday.

Instead, the Ohio Expositions Commission, which runs the annual event, announced the fair will focus this year on agricultural and educational competitions for exhibitors and their families and friends.

“While we are hopeful that we will soon be on the other side of this pandemic, the reality is that cases of COVID-19 remain high, and we just don’t know how things will look in July,” the announcement read.

The fair, which opens to limited capacity July 19, usually provides rides, concerts, numerous food vendors and other entertainment. The commission said it plans to return to that regular programming in 2022.

___

Farnoush Amiri is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.