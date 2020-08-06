Virus precautions, uncertainty mark opening of Ohio St camp

“We don't know what's coming tomorrow," Day said after practice. “Certainly anything's possible. We all know that, but we're really not focused on that."

The Buckeyes began working toward whatever comes next after being confined to their homes for a quarantine and then having summer workouts in Columbus disrupted by some positive coronavirus tests, although the school won’t say how many there were or provide names. Players will be tested twice a week during preseason camp.

“It’s great to see the guys, just be around the team and feel the energy and be able to work out and practice together,” senior defensive end Jonathon Cooper said. “I think that’s doing a huge thing for everybody’s mental health.”

Quarterback Justin Fields was a Heisman Trophy finalist last year after leading Ohio State to a 13-1 record and getting the Buckeyes to within one game of the College Football Playoff final. He’ll start this season as one of the Heisman favorites.

Fields said he hasn't considered opting out of what likely will be his final season before entering the NFL draft in the spring, even with the risk associated with playing this fall.

“I don’t have any concerns about what’s going on here at Ohio State necessarily,” he said. “My only concerns that pop up in my head are what are they doing at other schools? I think one of the biggest concerns going around with the team is, what happens when all of the students come back to campus and students aren’t really worried about it, they’re doing what they usually do if the pandemic wasn’t going on? I think there are a lot of things in this situation that we can’t control.”

Along with Fields and Cooper, the team this week elected as captains linebackers Justin Hilliard and Tuf Borland, cornerback Shaun Wade and offensive linemen Wyatt Davis and Josh Myers.

Hilliard said it must be impressed upon all players that the way they behave and follow protocols could mean the difference between whether the season is played or not.

“That’s a new addition, you know responsibility that we as leaders have to keep track of,” he said. “I think it’s important, especially now, as students will start coming back to let people know that we can’t have that normal lifestyle.

“Especially some of the younger guys, it’s not fair to them because they just got to college,” he said. “It’s going to be tough for them to be locked away but they have to understand — we have to help them understand and hold them accountable — that we can’t live that same lifestyle we usually do in order to have a safe season. So it’s going to be a challenge.”

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, Ohio State coach Ryan Day watches during the second half of the team's Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in Indianapolis. Ohio State opens preseason training camp on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, with strict coronavirus protocols in place and under a cloud of uncertainty about whether a revised 10-game season will even be played at all. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy