Volkswagen to appeal emissions ruling to US Supreme Court

At issue is the 2015 scandal in which the automaker was found to have rigged its vehicles to cheat U.S. diesel emissions tests. The company ultimately paid more than $33 billion in fines and settlements.

In the wake of the scandal, the Ohio Attorney General's Office sued the company, alleging Volkswagen's conduct — affecting about 14,000 vehicles sold or leased in Ohio — violated the state's anti-air pollution law.