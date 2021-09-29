dayton-daily-news logo
X

Volkswagen to pay NH $1.15M in emissions-related settlement

news
29 minutes ago
The New Hampshire attorney general's office says Volkswagen Group of America and related companies are going to pay the state $1.15 million in a settlement for their use of devices on some diesel vehicles that resulted in excess emissions of nitrogen oxides

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Volkswagen Group of America and related companies are going to pay the state of New Hampshire $1.15 million in a settlement for the use of devices on some diesel vehicles that resulted in excess emissions of nitrogen oxides, the state attorney general's office said.

Volkswagen had installed software in the vehicles that turned off emissions controls, the office said. At times, this resulted in nitrogen oxide emissions estimated to be more than 30 times the allowed limit.

The settlement resolves the last case between Volkswagen and the state related to the devices, which were discovered in 2015. That resulted in a settlement of about $204 million to New Hampshire in the form of an environmental trust fund, civil penalties for violations of consumer protection laws, and relief to vehicle owners and dealers, the office said in a news release Monday.

In a similar settlement, Volkswagen agreed to pay Montana over $357,000. The agreements entail no admission of liability.

“These agreements with New Hampshire and Montana fully resolve their legacy claims and put these matters behind the company as we focus on building a future of sustainable mobility," a spokesperson for Volkswagen said in a statement.

New Hampshire and Montana are among five states, as well as Hillsborough County, Florida, and Salt Lake County, Utah, that brought such environmental claims against Volkswagen. The other states are Illinois, Ohio and Texas, whose actions are pending, the spokesperson said.

Volkswagen has paid more than $35 billion in fines, recall costs and compensation to car owners over the diesel emissions matter.

In Other News
1
Springfield ramen restaurant plans to open location in Troy
2
2 on motorcycle flown by medical helicopter after crash late Tuesday in
3
Hamilton’s Cunningham Sisters make it on The Voice, scheduled to be on...
4
Fiona, Bibi hit it off with new hippo at Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical...
5
How did steel coil fall off a semi killing a passing driver? The...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top