Voter advocates join Ohio legal cry to expand drop boxes

The complaint filed late Wednesday challenges Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose's order limiting drop boxes to one per county as unconstitutional. The League of Women Voters of Ohio, the Ohio arms of the A. Philip Randolph Institute and NAACP and seven individual voters asked the court to rescind the Aug. 12 order and to adopt a "reasonable" drop box-to-voter ratio for each county. Democrats' suit, filed Tuesday, disputes LaRose's claim that state law prohibits him from adding more boxes.

Access to ballot drop boxes has become an urgent matter for Democrats nationally, as in-person voting options are threatened by the deadly coronavirus and mail-in voting's integrity has been questioned amid cutbacks at the U.S. Postal Service.