Votto blasts 3-run homer, Reds rebound to beat Marlins 6-1

Kyle Farmer also hit a run-scoring double for the Reds, who rebounded after dropping two in a row and the series to the depleted Chicago Cubs.

Cincinnati moved within a game of the San Diego Padres for the second NL wild-card slot.

“They're all going to be really important the rest of the way,” Reds manager David Bell said. “I was just really happy with just our whole day today.”

Neidert (1-2) — who got his first win of the season Aug. 4 but was demoted to Triple-A Jacksonville right after — was recalled before the game to start. He allowed four runs and five hits through five innings.

“Outside of the fourth inning, I had a good outing," he said. "Even in the fourth inning, if I could have minimized the damage it would have been a good night.”

Jorge Alfaro had an RBI single in the fourth for the last-place Marlins.

MOVING ON UP

The 37-year-old Votto is moving up the Reds' all-time lists, and he’s surrounded by Hall of Fame company. He’s now tied with Johnny Bench with 1,091 runs scored, behind only Pete Rose (1,741) and Barry Larkin (1,329). His 322 homers trail only Bench (389) and Frank Robinson (324). Votto has homered 15 times since the All-Star break.

BRIGHT SPOT

The Marlins' Miguel Rojas got two more hits. He has hits in 22 of 26 games in the second half, including 10 multi-hit games.

TRANSACTIONS

Besides promoting Neidert, the Marlins brought up RHP Bryan Mitchell, sent LHP Daniel Castano and 3B Deven Marrero back to Triple-A, and designated RHP Luis Madero for assignment.

TRAINERS ROOM

Marlins: Placed RHP Jorge Guzman (right elbow soreness) on the 10-day injured list. He was promoted from Triple-A last weekend and had a couple rough outings against Atlanta.

Reds: OF Jessie Winker (intercostal strain) may be out longer than initially expected. The 28-year-old All-Star went on the 10-day injured list on Monday after he aggravated a strain of the muscles in the rib cage the previous day. ... The Reds reversed OF Nick Senzel’s option and placed him back on the injured list. He has fluid on his surgically repaired left knee and will go to the Arizona facility for rehab. There is no timetable for his return.

UP NEXT

Marlins right-hander Elieser Hernandez (0-0, 2.84 ERA) will be on the mound Friday night against Reds right-hander Sonny Gray (4-6, 4.47). Hernandez was effective last time out in just his third start of the season. He allowed four hits and one run in 5 1/3 innings in a win over the Cubs last Sunday. Gray allowed three runs in 4 2/3 innings in a Reds win over the Phillies on Sunday.

Caption Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto (19) celebrates after hitting a three-run home run during the fourth inning of the tema's baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean

Caption Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean

Caption Miami Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson throws out Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India at first during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean

Caption Miami Marlins' Jesus Sanchez, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring on a single by Jorge Alfaro during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean