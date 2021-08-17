Votto gets 2,000th hit, Reds hand Cubs 12th straight loss

Cincinnati's outburst in the seventh was highlighted by India's bases-loaded double, his third hit of the night.

Cubs right-hander Justin Steele (2-2), making his second major league start, allowed five hits and two runs over four innings.

Chicago scored five runs off two Reds relievers in the eighth, but Jeff Hoffman retired the side in order in the ninth.

TRAINERS ROOM

Cubs: RF Jason Heyward (index finger inflammation) was activated from the 10-day injured list Sunday and was in the lineup. OF Greg Deichmann was sent back to Triple-A Iowa to make room.

Reds: LF Jesse Winker (intercostal strain) is on the 10-day injured list. Winker missed three games due to the same injury, a strain of the muscles around the ribs. He aggravated it after returning to the lineup Sunday, exiting the game after three innings. ... INF José Barrero — known last season as José Garcia and expected by many to be the Reds' shortstop of the future — was called up from Triple-A Louisville.

UP NEXT

Right-hander Kyle Hendricks (13-5, 4.15 ERA) starts for the Cubs against Reds RHP Vladimir Gutierrez (8-3, 3.95). Hendricks had a rough outing Thursday in Chicago's loss to the Brewers, giving up nine runs and 11 hits in four-plus innings. Gutierrez has pitched at least six innings in his last four starts, winning them all.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

Caption Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India watches his two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Cincinnati, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Caption Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto hits an RBI-single during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Cincinnati, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Caption Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India, top, forces out Chicago Cubs' Matt Duffy (5) at second base and throws to first base to turn a double play during the third inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Caption Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto hits a single during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Cincinnati, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. The hit was the 2,000th of his career. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Caption Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto watches his single during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Cincinnati, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. The hit was the 2,000th of his career. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Caption Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India watches as he hits a three-RBI double during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Cincinnati, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster