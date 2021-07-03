Votto, Naquin homer, Reds deal Cubs 8th straight loss, 3-2

Adbert Alzolay (4-8) gave up three runs and five hits in seven innings for the Cubs.

Mahle pitched out a bases-loaded jam in the first. Rafael Ortego scored on a passed ball in the second, and Kris Bryant homered in the third for a 2-0 lead.

Votto homered to center field with two out in the fourth, and Naquin tied the game with a booming shot into the right-field seats leading off the fifth.

TRAINERS ROOM

Cubs: 2B Nico Hoerner is back with the team and is expected to be activated. Horner (left hamstring) has been on the injured list since May 26.

Reds: Right-handed reliever Michael Feliz (right elbow sprain) was sent to Triple-A Louisville for a rehab assignment, where RHP Jeff Hoffman (right shoulder soreness) made his third rehab appearance on Friday. Feliz and RHP Michael Lorenzen (right shoulder strain), who is rehabbing in Arizona, could be back with the Reds around the All-Star break.

UP NEXT

Left-hander Wade Miley (6-4, 3.09 ERA) will be on the mound for the Reds in Sunday's series finale. Right-hander Kyle Hendricks (10-4, 3.98) will go for the Cubs. Hendricks has worked at least six innings in each of his nine starts since May 9.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto high-fives teammates after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Cincinnati, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Naquin runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Cincinnati, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras, right, slides safely into second base after hitting a double as he avoids a tag by Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India, left, during the third inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant watches his solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Chicago Cubs' Rafael Ortega (66) high-fives teammates after scoring a run on a wild pitch thrown by Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Mahle during the second inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Chicago Cubs' Adbert Alzolay throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster