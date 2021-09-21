Votto power surge leads Reds rally for 9-5 win over Pirates

Castellanos started the comeback in the third with a ringing, two-run double to center field that missed going out by about a foot. Votto followed with a liner over the right field wall to almost exactly the same spot where he blasted his Sunday shot.

Neither starter lasted four innings. Vladimir Gutierrez, who allowed five hits and four runs in just 3 2-3 innings at Pittsburgh last Wednesday, had an even rougher start on Monday. The Pirates had six hits and five runs two outs into the third inning against the NL’s rookie wins leader. Gutierrez (9-7) allowed seven hits and five runs with one walk and three strikeouts in 3 1-3 innings.

Dillon Peters left after giving up four hits and four runs, all in the third inning. Peters, who pitched five shutout innings while beating the Reds on September 14, walked two and struck out three.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: C Jacob Stallings was scratched from Pittsburgh’s original starting lineup and placed on the seven-day concussion injured list. C Taylor Davis was promoted from Triple-A Indianapolis. RHP Bryce Wilson was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room for Davis.

Reds: C Tyler Stephenson was placed on the 10-day injured list with an undisclosed injury. United States Olympic team C Mark Kolozsvary was promoted from Triple-A Louisville.

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP Mitch Keller (4-11) is 0-3 with a 7.86 earned-run average in six career starts against Cincinnati, including 0-2 in three starts this season.

Reds: RHP Tyler Mahle (12-5) is tied with LHP Wade Miley for the team lead in wins. He is 3-0 with a 1.47 ERA in three starts this season against Pittsburgh.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hun/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez hits a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Caption Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto hits a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Caption Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto reacts as he runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster