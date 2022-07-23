Votto, Solano, India homer, Reds rough up Wainwright, Cards

The Reds led 5-4 in the sixth when Wainwright issued one-out walks to Michael Papierski and Kyle Farmer. Naquin greeted Jordan Hicks with a two-run triple and Solano followed with a sacrifice fly.

Reds starter Graham Ashcraft threw a career-high 112 pitches and tied his career high with eight strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings. The rookie right-hander allowed seven hits and four runs with three walks.

Reiver Sanmartin (4-4) got the final out of the fifth for the win.

Papierski walked with one out in the second and went to third on Kyle Farmer’s double, setting up Naquin’s tying single. Solano gave the Reds the lead with a drive deep into the lower deck in left field.

Votto made it 5-2 with his first homer since June 30, his seventh of the year. India homered in the seventh.

After Tyler O’Neill walked to lead off the fifth, Goldschmidt followed with his 21st homer, a drive into the upper deck in left field that cut Cincinnati’s lead to 5-4.

O’Neill gave St. Louis a 2-0 lead in the second with a bases-loaded single.

UP NEXT

St. Louis LHP Steven Matz (3-3, 6.03) is scheduled to make on Saturday his first start since May 22. He’s been sidelined with left shoulder problems. Cincinnati LHP Mike Minor (1-6, 6.21) is 0-4 over his last five starts.

