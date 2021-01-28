W. Michigan looks to extend streak vs Miami

SLIPPING AT 66: Western Michigan is 0-10 when it allows at least 66 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 66.

STREAK STATS: Western Michigan has lost its last four road games, scoring 58.8 points, while allowing 76.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Miami offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.4 percent of its possessions, which is the 23rd-lowest rate in the country. The Western Michigan defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.3 percent of all possessions (ranked 337th among Division I teams).

___

___

