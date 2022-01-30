Hamburger icon
Walker Hayes halftime concert drowns out CBS broadcasters

The halftime show at the AFC championship game Sunday drowned out the CBS broadcasters who were on site at Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The halftime show at the AFC championship game Sunday drowned out the CBS broadcasters who were on site at Arrowhead Stadium.

The performance by country star Walker Hayes made hearing any analysis by the CBS crew virtually impossible to viewers at home. Hayes had been told his performance would not be broadcast, but it was plenty loud in the background as Boomer Esiason, Bill Cowher and the other analysts talked.

Hayes, who had a huge hit last year with "Fancy Like," was caught by surprise that his performance intruded on the halftime analysis.

“As a massive sports fan I was so jacked to perform halftime at the game, I just couldn’t wait to get in the stadium," Hayes said. "We didn’t think our performance would be broadcast — so to see what’s happened, I mean, you can’t make this up! I guess we made broadcast after all!

"Sorry guys, next time we won’t turn it up to 11!”

CBS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

