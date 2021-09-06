Walker's 2 TDs help Grambling beat Tennessee St. 16-10

Walker was just 4-of-11 passing for 43 yards with an interception but added 77 yards rushing on 17 carries for Grambling (1-0).

Tennessee State (0-1) limited Grambling to just 184 total yards but committed 18 penalties for 150 yards in college football hall of famer Eddie George's first game as coach. George, who played at Ohio State and won the Heisman Trophy in 1995, was hired in April despite having no formal coaching experience at any level.