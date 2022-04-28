Ward, Detmers propel Angels to 4-1 win, sweep of Guardians

Detmers put together another strong start befitting one of the top left-handed prospects in baseball, walking one and striking out four.

Los Angeles’ excellent start to the season is largely due to stellar work by its long-struggling rotation, capped by this four-game series with the starters allowing just three runs in 23 innings. The Angels' bullpen is also much improved: Four relievers combined for four innings of scoreless two-hit ball, with Raisel Iglesias pitching the ninth for his fifth save.

Cal Quantrill (1-1) yielded four hits and one earned run over six solid innings for the Guardians, striking out four and walking three.

Los Angeles loaded the bases on a walk and two errors to open the third. Ward and Marsh delivered short RBI singles before the Angels went up 3-0 on Mike Trout's double-play groundout.

Hedges delivered a two-out solo shot in the fifth, but Detmers finished the inning with his 88th pitch.

Los Angeles added a run in the seventh when Tyler Wade doubled and scored on Ward's groundout.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Guardians: Rookie OF Steven Kwan missed the four-game series with hamstring tightness, but still could avoid a stint on the injured list. He'll be re-evaluated in Oakland on Friday.

Angels: David Fletcher is close to returning from his 15-game absence with a strained left hip. He is with the team and doing on-field work.

UP NEXT

Guardians: Aaron Civale (0-2, 9.58 ERA) is scheduled to take the mound Friday for the opener of a weekend series at Oakland. He has 11 earned runs and hasn't reached the fifth inning in three starts this season.

Angels: Noah Syndergaard (2-0, 2.12 ERA) looks to build on his so-far successful comeback season when Los Angeles opens a four-game series in Chicago against the White Sox on Friday. Thor faces Los Angeles-area native Lucas Giolito (0-0, 1.13).

___

