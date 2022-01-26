Hamburger icon
Warrick carries Northern Kentucky over Wright State 73-63

news
50 minutes ago
Marques Warrick had 23 points as Northern Kentucky topped Wright State 73-63

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Marques Warrick had 23 points as Northern Kentucky defeated Wright State 73-63 on Tuesday night.

Sam Vinson had 11 points for Northern Kentucky (9-9, 5-4 Horizon League). Chris Brandon added 10 points and Trey Robinson had eight rebounds.

Tanner Holden had 22 points and nine rebounds for the Raiders (11-9, 8-3). Tim Finke added 12 points and Grant Basile had 11 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

