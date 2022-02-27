Hamburger icon
Warrick leads Northern Kentucky over Youngstown State 75-61

Marques Warrick had 22 points as Northern Kentucky topped Youngstown State 75-61

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Marques Warrick had 22 points as Northern Kentucky topped Youngstown State 75-61 on Saturday night.

Sam Vinson had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Norse (18-11, 14-6 Horizon League). Trevon Faulkner added 12 points. Bryson Langdon had 10 points and six assists.

Tevin Olison had 15 points for the Penguins (18-13, 12-9). William Dunn added 14 points, while Myles Hunter scored 13. Youngstown State totaled 26 second-half points, a season low for the team.

The Norse improve to 2-0 against the Penguins on the season. Northern Kentucky defeated Youngstown State 68-67 on Jan. 13.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

