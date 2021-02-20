Warrick lifts N. Kentucky over Wright St. 81-75

Trevon Faulkner had 17 points for Northern Kentucky (13-9, 11-6 Horizon League). Bryson Langdon added 15 points, seven assists and six rebounds. David Bohm had 14 points.

Loudon Love had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Raiders (17-5, 15-4), whose nine-game win streak was broken. Grant Basile added 15 points. Trey Calvin had 12 points.