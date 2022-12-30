dayton-daily-news logo
X

Warrick scores 19, N. Kentucky knocks off Wright State 78-64

news
By The Associated Press
46 minutes ago
Led by Marques Warrick's 19 points, the Northern Kentucky Norse defeated the Wright State Raiders 78-64 on Thursday night

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Marques Warrick's 19 points helped Northern Kentucky defeat Wright State 78-64 on Thursday night.

Warrick was 7 of 14 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) for the Norse (8-6). Chris Brandon scored 12 points while going 4 of 6 and 4 of 6 from the free throw line, and added 14 rebounds. Trevon Faulkner was 4 of 9 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) to finish with 12 points.

Trey Calvin finished with 31 points and two steals for the Raiders (7-7). Wright State also got 10 points from Amari Davis. AJ Braun also recorded eight points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play IUPUI next, Northern Kentucky on the road on Saturday and Wright State on the road on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Statzer sworn in as interim Butler County auditor
2
Family says Hamilton man is missing after trip to Mexico
3
Roughly $1.6 billion secured for new Brent Spence Bridge construction
4
Cinergy Field in Cincinnati was demolished 20 years ago today
5
Here are the things you can - and can’t - bet on when sports gambling...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top