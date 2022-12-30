Warrick scores 19, N. Kentucky knocks off Wright State 78-64

Warrick was 7 of 14 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) for the Norse (8-6). Chris Brandon scored 12 points while going 4 of 6 and 4 of 6 from the free throw line, and added 14 rebounds. Trevon Faulkner was 4 of 9 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) to finish with 12 points.

Trey Calvin finished with 31 points and two steals for the Raiders (7-7). Wright State also got 10 points from Amari Davis. AJ Braun also recorded eight points.