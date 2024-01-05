Warrick scores 29 as Northern Kentucky beats Youngstown State 79-76

Led by Marques Warrick's 29 points, the Northern Kentucky Norse defeated the Youngstown State Penguins 79-76 on Thursday night
news
By The Associated Press
52 minutes ago
X

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Marques Warrick scored 29 points and made five 3-pointers to help Northern Kentucky defeat Youngstown State 79-76 on Thursday night.

Warrick made a 3-pointer for a 77-74 lead and he added two free throws with 10 seconds left.

Warrick had three steals for the Norse (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League). Keeyan Itejere scored 19 points while shooting 8 of 10 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line, and added nine rebounds and three blocks. LJ Wells had 12 points and was 4 of 4 shooting and 4 of 6 from the free throw line.

Brandon Rush led the Penguins (10-5, 2-2) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Damiree Burns added 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Youngstown State. Brett Thompson also had 10 points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Springfield man sentenced in 2011 murder of 87-year-old Urbana man
2
Former FedEx driver charged with stealing $40K in electronics from...
3
I-70 eastbound slowed by crash at Clark County line
4
New faces, new roles in Springfield: Mayor says city must stand united
5
One year after cardiac arrest, Damar Hamlin reflects on impact of...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top