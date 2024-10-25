Washington and Cleveland square off for conference showdown

Washington and Cleveland will take the floor in a matchup of Eastern Conference opponents
news
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago
Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (0-1, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits Washington for an Eastern Conference matchup.

Washington went 15-67 overall, 11-41 in Eastern Conference games and 7-34 at home during the 2023-24 season. The Wizards averaged 113.7 points per game last season, 15.4 on free throws and 37.2 from beyond the arc.

Cleveland finished 48-34 overall and 31-21 in Eastern Conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Cavaliers averaged 28.0 assists per game on 41.8 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Wizards: Saddiq Bey: out (knee), Malcolm Brogdon: out (thumb).

Cavaliers: Emoni Bates: out (knee), Max Strus: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

