Washington guard Brandon Scherff heads to IR with hurt knee

Coach Ron Rivera said Monday that Scherff would “miss a couple of weeks or something like that.”

Sims is a third-year receiver who has two career NFL catches. He mostly has been used on special teams.

Washington is 1-1 heading into Sunday’s game at the Cleveland Browns, who also are 1-1.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL