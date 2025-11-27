Washington State Cougars and the Miami (OH) RedHawks meet in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) and Washington State meet at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

The Cougars are 0-6 in non-conference play. Washington State is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The RedHawks are 4-2 in non-conference play. Miami (OH) has a 4-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Washington State's average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Miami (OH) gives up. Miami (OH) has shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Washington State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eleonora Villa is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 1.7 rebounds for the Cougars. Charlotte Abraham is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Amber Scalia is averaging 14.5 points for the RedHawks. Amber Tretter is averaging 11.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.