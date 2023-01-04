Washington visits Columbus after Ovechkin's 2-goal game

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boone Jenner has 11 goals and 11 assists for the Blue Jackets. Johnny Gaudreau has one goal and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Evgeny Kuznetsov has six goals and 28 assists for the Capitals. Conor Sheary has two goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 2-8-0, averaging two goals, 3.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Capitals: 7-1-2, averaging 4.4 goals, 7.5 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Patrik Laine: out (covid-19), Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Nick Blankenburg: out (ankle), Yegor Chinakhov: out (ankle), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Boone Jenner: out (thumb).

Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), John Carlson: out (face), Connor Brown: out (lower body), Tom Wilson: out (knee), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip).

