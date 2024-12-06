Watkins and Youngstown State host Northern Kentucky

Youngstown State visits the Northern Kentucky Norse after Jewel Watkins scored 22 points in the Penguins' 66-50 victory over the Milwaukee Panthers
By The Associated Press
26 minutes ago
Youngstown State Penguins (5-4, 1-0 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (2-7, 0-1 Horizon)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State visits Northern Kentucky after Jewel Watkins scored 22 points in Youngstown State's 66-50 victory over the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Norse have gone 1-2 at home. Northern Kentucky gives up 73.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.3 points per game.

The Penguins are 1-0 in conference games. Youngstown State leads the Horizon with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Sophia Gregory averaging 3.7.

Northern Kentucky makes 40.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Youngstown State has allowed to its opponents (37.8%). Youngstown State averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Northern Kentucky gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Macey Blevins is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, while averaging 12 points and 1.7 steals.

Watkins is shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, while averaging 14.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

