Watson back with Browns; can attend meetings, not practice

Watson has stayed in touch with teammates while he's been away from the Browns, but until Monday wasn't allowed to have any contact with coaches or any other members of the organization.

During the first half of his suspension, Watson stayed in the Cleveland area and worked out locally with quarterback coach Quincy Avery.

Watson didn't play last season with the Texans, so the time he's eligible to return to the field, it will have been 700 days since his last appearance in a regular-season game.

The 27-year-old played briefly in Cleveland's exhibition opener in Jacksonville on Aug. 12. He completed 1 of 5 passes for 7 yards.

During his suspension, Jacoby Brissett has started for the Browns (2-3), who lost 30-28 on Sunday to the Los Angeles Chargers. Brissett threw a costly interception late in the fourth quarter for the second week in a row.

