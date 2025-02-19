Watson leads Buffalo against Kent State after 21-point showing

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays Kent State after Chellia Watson scored 21 points in Buffalo's 79-67 victory against the Ohio Bobcats.

The Bulls have gone 11-2 in home games. Buffalo ranks fourth in the MAC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Alexis Davis averaging 2.4.

The Golden Flashes are 8-4 against MAC opponents. Kent State is the MAC leader with 27.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Bridget Dunn averaging 8.4.

Buffalo averages 75.2 points, 12.0 more per game than the 63.2 Kent State allows. Kent State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Buffalo allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirsten Lewis-Williams is averaging 13.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Bulls. Watson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jenna Batsch is shooting 42.0% and averaging 16.5 points for the Golden Flashes. Janae Tyler is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 10.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.