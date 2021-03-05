X

Watson scores 25 to carry Dayton over Rhode Island in A-10

Ibi Watson had a season-high 25 points as Dayton got past Rhode Island 84-72 in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament second round

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Ibi Watson had a season-high 25 points as Dayton got past Rhode Island 84-72 in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament second round on Thursday.

Mustapha Amzil and Jalen Crutcher each had 14 points for Dayton (14-8). Koby Brea had six rebounds.

Malik Martin had 17 points for the Rams (10-15). Antwan Walker added 13 points and Ishmael Leggett had 10 points.

