Watson's arrival has Browns eyeing help in draft for new QB

LAST SEASON: Perhaps the NFL's most disappointing team, the Browns fell way short of expectations after making the playoffs in coach Kevin Stefanski's first season. Quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered a left shoulder injury in Week 2 and never got untracked. He's on the trading block following the team's stunning acquisition of Deshaun Watson from Houston. Cleveland's offense lacked firepower — running back Kareem Hunt's injury and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr'.s messy release made things worse — and the unit didn't score enough to complement a defense that played well despite new faces.

FREE AGENCY/TRADES: Acquired Watson from Houston for three first-round draft picks and more. Acquired WR Amari Cooper from Dallas. Acquired DE Chase Winovich from New England for LB Mack Wilson. Released WR Jarvis Landry, C JC Tretter and TE Austin Cooper. Traded QB Case Keenum. Placed franchise tag on TE David Njoku. Re-signed LB Anthony Walker Jr., T Chris Hubbard, K Chase McLaughlin, S Ronnie Harrison. Signed QBs Jacoby Brissett and Josh Dobbs, C Ethan Pocic, WR/KR Jakeem Grant, DT Taven Bryan, P Corey Bojorquez. Lost WR Rashard Higgins, FB Andy Janovich, DT Malik Jackson, S M.J. Stewart, LB Elijah Lee, DE Takk McKinley, QB Nick Mullens, S Jovante Moffatt, WR/KR Jojo Natson, LB Malcolm Smith, P Dustin Colquitt.