dayton-daily-news logo
X

WCU welcomes BG in 2021-22 season opener

news
23 minutes ago
Western Carolina hosts Bowling Green in each team's 2021-22 season opener

Bowling Green (0-0) vs. Western Carolina (0-0)

Ramsey Center, Cullowhee, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina hosts Bowling Green in each team's 2021-22 season opener. Bowling Green went 14-12 last year, while Western Carolina ended up 11-16.

DID YOU KNOW: Bowling Green went 3-3 against non-conference schools last season. In those six games, the Falcons gave up 75.5 points per game while scoring 77.5 per contest. Western Carolina went 5-2 in non-conference play, averaging 81.3 points and allowing 79.9 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Astroworld tragedy evokes memories of The Who Concert tragedy
2
Springfield mother’s slaying featured on true-crime TV show
3
First Clark County children 5-11 get COVID vaccine: ‘Today has filled...
4
Firefighters save 2 dogs in fire that destroys Springfield Twp. house
5
New law aims to increase organ donors through licenses, registrations
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top