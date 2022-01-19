Hamburger icon
Weah, back from thigh injury, plays 1st match since Dec 1

news
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago
American forward Tim Weah ended a seven-week layoff and put himself in better position to make the U.S. roster for upcoming World Cup qualifiers, entering in the 68th minute of Lille's 3-1 win over visiting Lorient on Wednesday night in the French league.

Weah had not played in a match since Dec. 1 at Rennes. Two days later, he injured a thigh during training.

A 21-year-old son of former FIFA Player of the Year George Weah — Liberia's current president — Tim Weah has two goals in 18 international appearances. He scored in November's 1-1 draw at Jamaica, the last U.S. qualifier.

The Americans host El Salvador on Jan. 27 at Columbus, Ohio, play three days later against Canada at Hamilton, Ontario, and are home against Honduras on Feb. 2 at St. Paul, Minnesota.

The U.S. roster is likely to be announced Saturday.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

