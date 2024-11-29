Weber State defeats Bowling Green 73-70 in Arizona Tip-Off

Threatt also contributed seven rebounds and five steals for the Wildcats (3-4). Tomley went 6 of 12 from the field (4 for 10 from 3-point range) to add 16 points. Dyson Koehler shot 3 for 7 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding seven rebounds and three steals.

Derrick Butler led the Falcons (2-5) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Javontae Campbell added 13 points and two steals for Bowling Green. Braelon Green finished with 10 points.

Tomley scored nine points in the first half and Weber State went into halftime trailing 43-40. Threatt scored a team-high 10 points for Weber State in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.