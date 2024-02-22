Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andrews Osborne Academy 60, Morgan 55

Barberton 49, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 47

Cuyahoga Hts. 57, Cle. E. Tech 52

Dover 46, Massillon Perry 44

New Bremen 55, Spencerville 40

Westerville N. 90, Cols. Africentric 61

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division II=

Region 8=

Kettering Alter 80, Greenville 23

Spring. Shawnee 50, Day. Thurgood Marshall 45

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

