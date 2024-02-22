Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andrews Osborne Academy 60, Morgan 55
Barberton 49, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 47
Cuyahoga Hts. 57, Cle. E. Tech 52
Dover 46, Massillon Perry 44
New Bremen 55, Spencerville 40
Westerville N. 90, Cols. Africentric 61
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division II=
Region 8=
Kettering Alter 80, Greenville 23
Spring. Shawnee 50, Day. Thurgood Marshall 45
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
