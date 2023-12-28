Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Asheville, N.C. 78, Coal Grove 55

Ashville Teays Valley 52, Grove City Cent. Crossing 41

Atwater Waterloo 60, Leetonia 39

Avon 85, Sheffield Brookside 46

Avon Lake 77, Alliance Marlington 61

Baltimore Liberty Union 77, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 42

Belen Jesuit, Fla. 60, Cin. Purcell Marian 49

Beloit W. Branch 75, Youngstown Urban Scholars 40

Bowling Green 37, Wapakoneta 31

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 60, Fivay, Fla. 32

Bridgeport 51, Bowerston Conotton Valley 47

Carlisle 48, Legacy Christian 43

Cin. Moeller 58, Southeast, Fla. 21

Circleville 64, Bainbridge Paint Valley 45

Clayton Northmont 73, Troy 45

Cle. Hts. 75, Everett, Wash. 70

Cle. St. Ignatius 80, Canisius, N.Y. 23

Cols. Briggs 67, Cols. Franklin Hts. 50

Cols. St. Charles 39, Lancaster 37

Cols. Upper Arlington 54, Groveport-Madison 39

Convoy Crestview 46, Kalida 41

Cortland Lakeview 57, Cortland Maplewood 54

Coshocton 62, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 58, OT

Day. Carroll 56, Jefferson County, Tenn. 50

Delaware Hayes 74, Mt. Vernon 38

Dover 58, Dalton 39

Dublin Coffman 73, Cols. Beechcroft 57

Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa. 69, Austintown-Fitch 58

Felicity-Franklin 75, Robertson County, Ky. 18

Frankfort Adena 50, Greenfield McClain 27

Fredericktown 53, Bellville Clear Fork 52

Galloway Westland 67, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 63

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 54, Massillon Perry 46

Goshen 72, Jackson City, Ky. 58

Haviland Wayne Trace 57, Woodlan, Ind. 53

Hebron Lakewood 43, Zanesville W. Muskingum 39

Jeromesville Hillsdale 75, Sullivan Black River 70

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 49, Zephyrhills, Fla. 32

Lisbon David Anderson 65, Chamberlain, Fla. 51

Lore City Buckeye Trail 61, Barnesville 56

Louisville 49, Tallmadge 35

Loveland 74, N. Ridgeville 72

Mantua Crestwood 55, Rootstown 40

Mars, Pa. 75, Cin. McNicholas 70

Mason 77, Golden Gate, Fla. 49

Massillon 102, Canal Fulton Northwest 85

Massillon Jackson 69, Land O'Lakes, Fla. 33

Millbury Lake 74, Oak Harbor 70

Minford 68, Williamsport Westfall 54

Mogadore 60, Akr. Coventry 52

N. Royalton 64, Mercyhurst Prep, Pa. 41

New Bremen 57, Celina 43

Oberlin Firelands 77, Vermilion 47

Orange 45, Rocky River 37

Ottawa-Glandorf 68, Can. Cent. Cath. 39

Parkersburg, W.Va. 74, Vincent Warren 72

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 71, Union City Mississinawa Valley 49

RULH 64, St. Patrick, Ky. 36

Rockford Parkway 56, Centerburg 44

STVM 44, Youngs. Ursuline 41

Sandusky Perkins 85, Sandusky St. Mary 56

Shadyside 73, Sarahsville Shenandoah 67, OT

Sherwood Fairview 55, Gorham Fayette 47

Spring. Kenton Ridge 69, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 25

St. Francis Prep, N.Y. 73, Lakewood St. Edward 55

Starr's Mill, Ga. 65, Cin. Aiken 61

Tol. Maumee Valley 59, Brookville 41

Upper Sandusky 52, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 37

Wadsworth 61, Peninsula Woodridge 58

Warsaw River View 62, Newcomerstown 55

West Salem Northwestern 68, Strasburg-Franklin 60

Wintersville Indian Creek 44, Uhrichsville Claymont 40

Zanesville 67, Philo 38

Zanesville Rosecrans 76, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 44

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

