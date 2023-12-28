Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Asheville, N.C. 78, Coal Grove 55
Ashville Teays Valley 52, Grove City Cent. Crossing 41
Atwater Waterloo 60, Leetonia 39
Avon 85, Sheffield Brookside 46
Avon Lake 77, Alliance Marlington 61
Baltimore Liberty Union 77, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 42
Belen Jesuit, Fla. 60, Cin. Purcell Marian 49
Beloit W. Branch 75, Youngstown Urban Scholars 40
Bowling Green 37, Wapakoneta 31
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 60, Fivay, Fla. 32
Bridgeport 51, Bowerston Conotton Valley 47
Carlisle 48, Legacy Christian 43
Cin. Moeller 58, Southeast, Fla. 21
Circleville 64, Bainbridge Paint Valley 45
Clayton Northmont 73, Troy 45
Cle. Hts. 75, Everett, Wash. 70
Cle. St. Ignatius 80, Canisius, N.Y. 23
Cols. Briggs 67, Cols. Franklin Hts. 50
Cols. St. Charles 39, Lancaster 37
Cols. Upper Arlington 54, Groveport-Madison 39
Convoy Crestview 46, Kalida 41
Cortland Lakeview 57, Cortland Maplewood 54
Coshocton 62, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 58, OT
Day. Carroll 56, Jefferson County, Tenn. 50
Delaware Hayes 74, Mt. Vernon 38
Dover 58, Dalton 39
Dublin Coffman 73, Cols. Beechcroft 57
Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa. 69, Austintown-Fitch 58
Felicity-Franklin 75, Robertson County, Ky. 18
Frankfort Adena 50, Greenfield McClain 27
Fredericktown 53, Bellville Clear Fork 52
Galloway Westland 67, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 63
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 54, Massillon Perry 46
Goshen 72, Jackson City, Ky. 58
Haviland Wayne Trace 57, Woodlan, Ind. 53
Hebron Lakewood 43, Zanesville W. Muskingum 39
Jeromesville Hillsdale 75, Sullivan Black River 70
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 49, Zephyrhills, Fla. 32
Lisbon David Anderson 65, Chamberlain, Fla. 51
Lore City Buckeye Trail 61, Barnesville 56
Louisville 49, Tallmadge 35
Loveland 74, N. Ridgeville 72
Mantua Crestwood 55, Rootstown 40
Mars, Pa. 75, Cin. McNicholas 70
Mason 77, Golden Gate, Fla. 49
Massillon 102, Canal Fulton Northwest 85
Massillon Jackson 69, Land O'Lakes, Fla. 33
Millbury Lake 74, Oak Harbor 70
Minford 68, Williamsport Westfall 54
Mogadore 60, Akr. Coventry 52
N. Royalton 64, Mercyhurst Prep, Pa. 41
New Bremen 57, Celina 43
Oberlin Firelands 77, Vermilion 47
Orange 45, Rocky River 37
Ottawa-Glandorf 68, Can. Cent. Cath. 39
Parkersburg, W.Va. 74, Vincent Warren 72
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 71, Union City Mississinawa Valley 49
RULH 64, St. Patrick, Ky. 36
Rockford Parkway 56, Centerburg 44
STVM 44, Youngs. Ursuline 41
Sandusky Perkins 85, Sandusky St. Mary 56
Shadyside 73, Sarahsville Shenandoah 67, OT
Sherwood Fairview 55, Gorham Fayette 47
Spring. Kenton Ridge 69, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 25
St. Francis Prep, N.Y. 73, Lakewood St. Edward 55
Starr's Mill, Ga. 65, Cin. Aiken 61
Tol. Maumee Valley 59, Brookville 41
Upper Sandusky 52, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 37
Wadsworth 61, Peninsula Woodridge 58
Warsaw River View 62, Newcomerstown 55
West Salem Northwestern 68, Strasburg-Franklin 60
Wintersville Indian Creek 44, Uhrichsville Claymont 40
Zanesville 67, Philo 38
Zanesville Rosecrans 76, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 44
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/